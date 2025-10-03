Schneps Media’s 2025 Leaders of Labor to honor top professionals in labor community

Schneps Media is proud to present the Schneps Media’s Leaders of Labor, honoring members of the labor community and the organizations that support them. This inspiring celebration will take place on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at Terrace on the Park.
As publishers of amNY Metro, PoliticsNY, Brooklyn Courier, The Bronx Times, Queens Courier, Times Ledger Group, Caribbean Life, Long Island Press, Noticia and over 100 media outlets, Schneps Media brings together the most extraordinary labor leaders to connect, support one another, collaborate, and build stronger communities.
The evening will spotlight individuals and organizations whose dedication, advocacy, and leadership have strengthened workers’ rights and opportunities across the NY Metro region. Guests will enjoy an evening of networking, international cuisine, a Bushmills whiskey tasting and celebration, all while honoring the power of labor to uplift lives and transform communities.
Adding to the spirit of giving, 100% of the evening’s raffle proceeds will go to Nontraditional Employment for Women (NEW), an organization that helps women access high-wage, nontraditional careers in the skilled trades.
Schneps Media’s Leaders of Labor promises to be a memorable evening of recognition, connection, and community.
To learn more about this year’s honorees visit LeadersofLabor.com
Congratulations to the 2025 honorees:
ICON Tanya N. Blocker — Assistant General Counsel and Director, Labor, Employment, Privacy and Cybersecurity Group, National Grid
ICON Rebecca Damon — Chief Labor Policy Officer & NY Local Executive Director, SAG-AFTRA
ICON Joey Jackson — Principal & Founder, Joey Jackson Law, PLLC.
ICON Brendan Sexton — President, Independent Driving Guild
ICON Ingrid Simonovic — President, New York City Deputy Sheriffs’ Benevolent Association
ICON Wayne Spence — President, New York State Public Employees Federation, AFL-CIO
Jesseka Green — Senior Counsel, National Grid
Dr. Patricia Campos-Medina — Executive Director, Worker Institute at Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations
Betty Carradero — Vice President, Police Benevolent Association
Jim Cooper — President, Local 1049
Pat Guidice — Business Manager, Local 1049
Robyn Fellrath — Long Island Regional Director, Workforce Development Institute (WDI)
Brendan Griffith — President, New York City Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO
Gyasi Headen — Executive Director, Pathways to Apprenticeship (P2A)
Nikki Kateman — Assistant to President, Local 338 RWDSU/UFCW
Sandra Lobo — Executive Director, Northwest Bronx Community & Clergy Coalition
Sussie Lozada — Secretary Treasurer, UNITE HERE Local 100
Kevin McKenna — Vice President of Business Development National, FourLeaf Federal Credit Union
Zach Miller — Vice President of Government Affairs, Trucking Association of New York
John Mooney — President, CSEA Long Beach
Francisco Ortiz — Vice President, ATU Local 1056
Meghan Peterson — President, Local 3005
Marianne Pizzitola — President, NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees
Leah Rambo — President, Nontraditional Employment for Women (NEW)
John Ryan — President, Local 147 (Sandhogs) LIUNA
Darrell Sims — President, New York City Managerial Employees Association
Mike Smith — Principal Officer/President; Director; Trustee, Local 810 IBT; IBT Rail Conference; Local 2024 IBT
Steve Thompson — Assistant to the Business Manager, Laborers Local 108