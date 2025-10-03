Schneps Media’s 2025 Leaders of Labor to honor top professionals in labor community

Schneps Media’s 2025 Leaders of Labor honoring those in the labor community returns next week.

Schneps Media is proud to present the Schneps Media’s Leaders of Labor, honoring members of the labor community and the organizations that support them. This inspiring celebration will take place on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at Terrace on the Park.

As publishers of amNY Metro, PoliticsNY, Brooklyn Courier, The Bronx Times, Queens Courier, Times Ledger Group, Caribbean Life, Long Island Press, Noticia and over 100 media outlets, Schneps Media brings together the most extraordinary labor leaders to connect, support one another, collaborate, and build stronger communities.

The evening will spotlight individuals and organizations whose dedication, advocacy, and leadership have strengthened workers’ rights and opportunities across the NY Metro region. Guests will enjoy an evening of networking, international cuisine, a Bushmills whiskey tasting and celebration, all while honoring the power of labor to uplift lives and transform communities.

Adding to the spirit of giving, 100% of the evening’s raffle proceeds will go to Nontraditional Employment for Women (NEW), an organization that helps women access high-wage, nontraditional careers in the skilled trades.

Schneps Media’s Leaders of Labor promises to be a memorable evening of recognition, connection, and community.

To learn more about this year’s honorees visit LeadersofLabor.com

Congratulations to the 2025 honorees:

ICON Tanya N. Blocker — Assistant General Counsel and Director, Labor, Employment, Privacy and Cybersecurity Group, National Grid

ICON Rebecca Damon — Chief Labor Policy Officer & NY Local Executive Director, SAG-AFTRA

ICON Joey Jackson — Principal & Founder, Joey Jackson Law, PLLC.

ICON Brendan Sexton — President, Independent Driving Guild

ICON Ingrid Simonovic — President, New York City Deputy Sheriffs’ Benevolent Association

ICON Wayne Spence — President, New York State Public Employees Federation, AFL-CIO

Jesseka Green — Senior Counsel, National Grid

Dr. Patricia Campos-Medina — Executive Director, Worker Institute at Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations

Betty Carradero — Vice President, Police Benevolent Association

Jim Cooper — President, Local 1049

Pat Guidice — Business Manager, Local 1049

Robyn Fellrath — Long Island Regional Director, Workforce Development Institute (WDI)

Brendan Griffith — President, New York City Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO

Gyasi Headen — Executive Director, Pathways to Apprenticeship (P2A)

Nikki Kateman — Assistant to President, Local 338 RWDSU/UFCW

Sandra Lobo — Executive Director, Northwest Bronx Community & Clergy Coalition

Sussie Lozada — Secretary Treasurer, UNITE HERE Local 100

Kevin McKenna — Vice President of Business Development National, FourLeaf Federal Credit Union

Zach Miller — Vice President of Government Affairs, Trucking Association of New York

John Mooney — President, CSEA Long Beach

Francisco Ortiz — Vice President, ATU Local 1056

Meghan Peterson — President, Local 3005

Marianne Pizzitola — President, NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees

Leah Rambo — President, Nontraditional Employment for Women (NEW)

John Ryan — President, Local 147 (Sandhogs) LIUNA

Darrell Sims — President, New York City Managerial Employees Association

Mike Smith — Principal Officer/President; Director; Trustee, Local 810 IBT; IBT Rail Conference; Local 2024 IBT

Steve Thompson — Assistant to the Business Manager, Laborers Local 108