School aide in the Bronx punched student, cops say

A Department of Education spokesman said the allegations were “extremely troubling.”

A Bronx public school aide was arrested for punching an 11-year-old student on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, police said. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

An aide was arrested for punching a student at a Bronx public school Wednesday afternoon, police said.

David Tabales, 36, was charged with assault for punching an 11-year-old girl in the shoulder inside MS 337, located at 1025 Morrison Ave. in Soundview, around 1:30 p.m., according to cops.

The circumstances surrounding the attack were not immediately clear, but a Department of Education spokesman said they were “troubling.”

“These allegations are extremely troubling and have no place in our schools, and Mr. Tabales was suspended without pay,” DOE spokesman Douglas Cohen said in an emailed statement.

Tabales has worked as a school aide for the city’s education department since 2014, according to the DOE.

MS 337, which is also called The School for Inquiry and Social Justice, serves students in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades. There are currently about 508 students enrolled at the school, per the DOE website.