School bus flips over with six children on board in Brooklyn

A school bus carrying six children flipped onto its side in Bed-Stuy.

A school bus carrying six children between the ages of 10 and 12 years old flipped onto its side after colliding with a cab in Bedford-Stuyvesant about 3:45 p.m. Monday, according to police and the Department of Education.

None of the children, nor the matron and bus driver, were seriously injured, but all were transported to Kings County and Woodhull hospitals as a precaution, police said.

The driver of the cab, whose injuries were not known, was taken to Kings County Hospital.

The children attended the Academy for Environmental Leadership and P53, which is located in I296, according to the education department.