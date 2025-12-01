Quantcast
Queens

NYPD school crossing guard arrested in Queens for choking girlfriend: sources

By Posted on
police at scene where person was stabbed
FILE – Police at a crime scene
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

An NYPD school crossing guard was arrested in Queens over the weekend for throttling his girlfriend.

According to police sources, 20-year-old Bryan Merchan was charged in the confines of the 104th Precinct at around 5:55 p.m. on Nov. 30 with criminal obstruction of breathing and assault.

While police did not provide further details, a source with knowledge of the investigation reported that Merchan got into a domestic dispute with his 20-year-old girlfriend inside their Glendale home.

During the argument, Merchan allegedly choked his partner until she struggled to breathe.

Officers were called, and the crossing guard was taken into custody.

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

