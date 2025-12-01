NYPD school crossing guard arrested in Queens for choking girlfriend: sources

An NYPD school crossing guard was arrested in Queens over the weekend for throttling his girlfriend.

According to police sources, 20-year-old Bryan Merchan was charged in the confines of the 104th Precinct at around 5:55 p.m. on Nov. 30 with criminal obstruction of breathing and assault.

While police did not provide further details, a source with knowledge of the investigation reported that Merchan got into a domestic dispute with his 20-year-old girlfriend inside their Glendale home.

During the argument, Merchan allegedly choked his partner until she struggled to breathe.

Officers were called, and the crossing guard was taken into custody.