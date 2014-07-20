Schumer defends Israel in Gaza conflict

U.S. Sen Charles Schumer called on world leaders to continue their support of Israel in its conflict against Hamas forces …

U.S. Sen Charles Schumer called on world leaders to continue their support of Israel in its conflict against Hamas forces in Gaza.

Schumer told reporters at an unrelated news conference in Washington Square Park Sunday that Israel has every right to defend itself following Hamas’ missile attacks.

“In any other country if missiles were fired in their [land], they would have the right to defend themselves,” he said.

The senator said he also supported a two-state solution to the conflict.

“Most Americans believe in a two state solution. Guess who doesn’t? Hamas,” he said.

The Israeli American Council, meanwhile, was scheduled to hold a rally in support of Israel at the 92nd Street Y Sunday night.