Schumer gifts McConnell a bottle of Brooklyn’s Widow Jane bourbon

McConnell questioned the gift’s premise: “There’s no such thing as New York bourbon.”

Apparently there is something that can both unite and divide U.S. senators Charles Schumer and Mitch McConnell at the same time: Booze.

The Senate minority leader was asked to speak at the University of Louisville’s McConnell Center on Monday, where he made a bold statement in front of McConnell and the audience.

“It turns out Brooklyn, where I was born, raised and still proudly live, produces some of the best bourbon in the world,” Schumer said to a laughing crowd. “I know that’s a contentious thing to say, but I think it’s true.”

Schumer then pulled out a bottle of Red Hook’s own Widow Jane bourbon as a present to McConnell. He remarked that the Brooklyn distillery uses the same limestone found in the Statue of Liberty and Brooklyn Bridge.

“I’m sure he’ll never agree that New York bourbon even counts as bourbon,” Schumer added.

Although McConnell seemed happy to receive the free alcohol from across the aisle, he confirmed Schumer’s assumption.

“There’s no such thing as New York bourbon,” he said.