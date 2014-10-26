Schumer reveals details on $17 billion spend on Sandy recovery

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer revealed Sunday the details on how the state has been spending federal Sandy relief dollars.

The inventory of the $17 billion went toward several green resiliency projects in the state that would keep New Yorkers safe if another major natural disaster happens. Schumer said the money is the largest that the state received since the New Deal during the Great Depression and now was a good time to update New York’s infrastructure.

“The Sandy Relief Bill finally restored New York as a pre-eminent site for federal capital infrastructure investment and I’m pleased that many much-needed infrastructure projects are now being funded,” he said in a statement.

One of the projects include a building sand dunes in Staten Island, the Rockaways and Long Beach. Schumer also said about $8.46 billion has been committed to transit projects and work including $300 million that went to harden subway entrances in flood prone areas.