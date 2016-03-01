Scott Forster, NYPD captain, defends leaving Officers William Reddin and Andrew Yurkiw in hospital

Scott Forster wrote an open letter explaining why he left officers in the hospital after they were shot.

Scott Forster has written an open letter explaining why he left the hospital where NYPD officers William Reddin and Andrew Yurkiw were after being shot on the job in Bed-Stuy. Pictured: Reddin leaves Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn on Feb. 23, 2016; behind him in Yankees cap is his partner, Yurkiw. Photo Credit: City Kitchen

The NYPD captain stripped of his badge and gun following the shooting of two officers last month, says he only left the hospital because he had a legitimate reason.

In an open letter to the Staten Island Advance, Capt. Scott Forster, 31, said he left the hospital after Officers William Reddin and Andrew Yurkiw were shot because of a medical reason that happened before the officers were brought to Kings County Hospital in Forster’s 81st Precinct.

“To be accused of leaving those officers that were shot in the 81st Precinct and who were then transported to Kings County Hospital within the confines of my precinct has hurt my reputation and my honor among my co-workers and family alike,” Forster wrote. “Those that know me or have worked for me will attest to the fact that looking after our police officers is something I have always done.

“I appeal to the senses in terms of reasonableness when understanding that medical circumstances certainly existed prior to even being informed of the officers being sent to this particular hospital.”

Forster was placed on modified duty after the two officers were injured following a shootout with a suspect. Both have since been released from the hospital.

“Please afford me the benefit of the doubt as I would never betray our fellow officers in blue, nor betray the honor behind our shield,” Forster wrote.