Scott Stringer announces bid for Mayor on ‘closing the book on tale of two cities’

Announcing his bid for mayor in 2021, current city Comptroller Scott Stringer talked ambitious goals that place investment in communities to end gentrification and expressed a sense of “urgency” considering the ongoing hardships facing New Yorkers from COVID-19.

Stringer plans to campaign on holding NYPD accountable in cases of abuse of power or excessive use of force, but hopes to strike a balance by still supporting cops where needed.

“The virus exposed how we left large swaths of this city on their own. The fact is, we never closed the book on a tale of two cities; if anything, over the last eight years, we’ve written more chapters,” Stringer said. “None of this is at odds with keeping our neighborhoods safe. When I was kid there was something like 2,000 murders a year in this city and I promise New Yorkers this, we’re not going back to those days.”

According to Stringer, his background as comptroller over the last seven years will give him perspective enough sort out the over $4 billion deficit this year alone and possibly $8 billion next year. He would do this by eliminating wasteful spending in every city agency.

“I’m going to ask the wealthiest among us to do their part as well,” Stringer said. “The city government under my watch will a well-funded and responsible government.”

Through a public land trust and accountability, Stringer said his administration would “dismantle the gentrification industrial complex” by no longer allowing the real estate industry to push out long-time residents through development by imposing policy changes.

The Tuesday announcement at the edge of Inwood Hills Park, Stringers home neighborhood, was attended by a number of progressive allies such as assemblywomen Catalina Cruz, Robert Carroll and Yuh-Line Niou as well as state senators Jessica Ramos, Alessandra Biaggi and Julia Salazar.

But Stringer is not alone in his announcement Tuesday.

City Department of Sanitation Commissioner Katherine Garcia stepped down from her post to run as well.