FDNY firefighter arrested for sharing child pornography online, police say

An FDNY firefighter was arrested for sharing child pornography online, police said.

The 51-year-old firefighter, Scott Trivolis, who has been with the department for 20 years, was arrested in his home borough of Staten Island Tuesday at about 12:45 p.m.

He was charged with promoting the sex performance of a child and possessing sexual performance by a child.

Trivolis was given the maximum suspension possible, 30 days without pay, an FDNY spokesperson said. Attorney information was not immediately available.