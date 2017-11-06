Closing arguments are expected Tuesday in the bribery trial of former New York City jail-guard union head Norman Seabrook and hedge fund founder Murray Huberfeld after prosecutors and the defense rested their cases in Manhattan federal court on Monday.

Seabrook, once one of the city’s most powerful labor leaders, is accused of taking a $60,000 bribe from Huberfeld to invest $20 million in pension funds from the Correction Officers Benevolent Association with the Platinum Partners hedge fund.

Jona Rechnitz, a young real estate investor and money broker who was at the center last year of multiple probes of corruption in City Hall and in the NYPD, was the government’s star witness, testifying that he delivered the bribe to Seabrook in an expensive Ferragamo bag.

He also testified extensively about getting favors in return for fundraising for Mayor Bill de Blasio. But defense lawyers portrayed him as a near-pathological liar and a racist who made up stories about Seabrook and Huberfeld in a bid for leniency.

The jury could begin deliberations late Tuesday or on Wednesday.