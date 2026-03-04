Second suspect arrested for pelting NYPD officers with snowballs in Washington Square Park

A teenage suspect has been arrested for throwing snowballs and ice that injured NYPD officers in Washington Square Park following last month’s blizzard — marking the second arrest in the controversial incident.

A teenage suspect has been arrested for throwing snowballs and ice that injured NYPD officers in Washington Square Park following last month’s blizzard — marking the second arrest in the controversial incident.

According to police sources, 18-year-old Eric Wilson, Jr. of Harlem was cuffed on Wednesday morning after he turned himself into the 6th Precinct. He was charged with obstructing government administration and harassment.

Wilson, Jr joins 27-year-old Gusmane Coulibaly on Feb. 26, who was also slapped with the additional charge of assault on a police officer but ultimately had his felony charges dropped by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The viral snowball-throwing incident unfolded on the afternoon of Feb. 23, when cops from the 6th Precinct were pelted with a flurry of snowballs by a horde of young people as they attempted to break up the large gathering in Washington Square Park.

Authorities say the snowballs were laced with ice and caused injuries to officers who were sent to Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The alleged assault on cops divided the city; some, including Mayor Zohran Mamdani, believed it was just a snowball fight, while others, including Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, called it an assault on law enforcement.

“I want to be very clear: The behavior depicted is disgraceful, and it is criminal. Our detectives are investigating this matter,” Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in the hours after the attack.