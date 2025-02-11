‘Secret New York’: Author of new travel guide helps reveal hidden gems of the Big Apple

Hannah Frishberg discovered some of New York’s secret treasures and now she’s sharing her knowledge with everyone.

Author Hannah Frishberg is taking readers off the beaten path with her latest book, “Secret New York: An Unusual Guide,” an updated edition of a well-loved exploration of the city’s lesser-known treasures.

In a world novelty is a constant quest, Frishberg’s guide promises to unveil the hidden stories and unique experiences that define New York beyond the usual tourist itinerary.

Frishberg’s journey into the unusual started when she was approached by her co-author, Michelle Young, and Jonglez Publishing. It was this prior collaboration that sparked her enthusiasm to dive deeper into the intricate layers of New York City for this new edition.

“I previously worked with Michelle and Jonglez updating Jonglez’s ‘Hidden Bars & Restaurants’ guidebook and had a blast doing it,” Frishberg told amNewYork Metro. “There are some entries in there that will be familiar to in-the-know locals, but many are genuine deep cuts, like barely visible statues in the East River, the remains of the Titanic’s destinations, and a set of Central Park trees that are much stranger than they appear.”

This is more than just a travel guide; it’s a treasure chest of secrets designed for curious explorers eager to see the city from a different perspective.

Frishberg — a New York Post reporter who previously worked for Brownstoner, a sister publication of amNewYork Metro — said the project is not only about content but also a tactile delight. She takes pride in crafting a reading experience that integrates visual appeal with informative depth.

“The book itself as a material object is really lovely,” she said. “It’s back-pocket and subway reading sized and also just a delight to handle and look at.”

One of the standout features of the guide is its rich and detailed entries. Unlike other guidebooks that may gloss over information, Frishberg ensures that each entry is meticulous in its research. This depth invites readers to engage more meaningfully with the city, enriching their exploration beyond a superficial glance.

“No shade, but some guidebooks offer only very periphery information about their entries,” she said. “Our book goes deep, and all our entries have a full page of information, facts, and history.”

Among the intriguing discoveries that Frishberg made during her research phase are the quirky ‘peepholes’ at the IFC Center—a hidden gem that sparks curiosity. Findings like this highlight the fun adventures her guide brings.

However, the process of writing and compiling these entries was not without its challenges.

“I’d say the challenges I faced writing this book were the normal challenges any writer on deadline faces: How do I get all my sources to respond to me? How do I choose which facts to include and which not to? How do I weave it all together into the most cohesive, intriguing narrative possible?” she said.

Among the new additions in this edition is a personal story from Frishberg that captures the spirit of discovery and the unexpected moments that make life—and by extension, New York—so vibrant.

“One of the new entries that I wrote for this version is about Staten Island’s Jacques Marchais Museum of Tibetan Art. It’s a really magical, peaceful place,” she said recalling her first visit as a teenager which followed a chaotic day that almost ended in a knife fight in a pet store parking lot. “It was such a serene reprieve from that chaos.”

As readers delve into “Secret New York,” Frishberg hopes they will glean a sense of curiosity and a desire to explore.

“I hope [readers] are able to learn something new about the boroughs, and enjoy a place they’ve never been before that resonates with them as a result,” she said. “I feel ‘Secret New York’ can do that for readers.

For those ready to venture beyond the bright lights and bustling streets, Frishberg’s guide is available online at bookshop.org and other retailers.