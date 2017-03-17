Secret Service laptop with Trump Tower information stolen in NYC, reports say

The Secret Service said such computers are not allowed to contain classified information.

A Secret Service laptop, reportedly containing information about Trump Tower, was stolen from an agent’s car in New York City on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, the Secret Service said. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andrew Burton

A laptop belonging to the Secret Service was among items stolen from an agent’s car in New York City on Thursday, the agency said.

The laptop contained general information about Trump Tower as well as other sensitive locations protected by the Secret Service, according to published reports.

Although the Secret Service confirmed the theft, it also stated that such computers are not allowed to contain classified information and are equipped with multiple layers of security, “including full disk encryption.”

“An investigation is ongoing and the Secret Service is withholding additional comment until the facts are gathered,” the agency said in a statement.

Some items stolen with the laptop, including coins and a black bag with the Secret Service insignia on it, were later recovered, the New York Daily News reported. But so far, the computer has not turned up.

The agent also told investigators that while nothing about the White House or foreign leaders is stored on the laptop, the information there could compromise national security, the newspaper reported.

With Reuters