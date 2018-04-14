Law enforcement agencies in New York City are bolstering security and intensifying patrols following Friday night’s military airstrikes in Syria, but they say there are no specific or credible threats to the region.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that the United States, working in coordination with Britain and France, had launched airstrikes on Syrian targets to punish President Bashar Assad for an April 7 chemical attack on civilians in the town of Douma, near the Syrian capital of Damascus.

Syria had denied launching the chemical attack, which first responders and activists said killed more than 40 people.

The NYPD said Saturday that it was “closely monitoring” the situation along with its intelligence-bureau liaisons stationed abroad.

“There is no nexus to New York City, nor are there any credible threats to New York City, at this time,” NYPD spokesman Phillip Walzak said. “Counterterror officers have been deployed in and around the City out of an abundance of caution.”

Port Authority Police, which protects the metropolitan area’s three main airports as well as bridges, tunnels and bus stations, have been instructed to “stay vigilant,” said Steve Coleman, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.