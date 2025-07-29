MIDTOWN MASS SHOOTING: SEIU security officer Aland Etienne among those murdered

Aland Etienne, a 32BJ SEIU security officer, was among the four innocent people murdered in Monday’s Midtown mass shooting.

Etienne, 46, was shot to death by the gunman identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura as he attempted to take cover behind a security desk near an elevator bank. The union that represented Etienne remembered him as a dedicated security officer who took his job duties extremely seriously.

“This tragedy speaks to the sacrifice of security officers who risk their lives every day to keep New Yorkers and our buildings safe. Every time a security officer puts on their uniform, they put their lives on the line,” 32BJ SEIU President Manny Pastreich said. “Their contributions to our city are essential, though often unappreciated. Aland Etienne is a New York hero. We will remember him as such.”

Etienne did not carry a firearm and had been part of the Union since 2017. He had worked in the building since 2019.

The shooting occurred inside of 345 Park Ave. where the union head said several 32BJ SEIU commercial cleaners and other security members were also working during the incident.

“We have been in touch with Aland Etienne’s family, and are working with building management and the NYPD to support their investigation. We are ensuring our members in the building receive the free union counseling and support services they deserve and need to manage this unspeakable loss,” Pastreich said.

Etienne is one of five people who were shot by Tamura, police say, including Wesley LePatner, an employee at Blackstone; NYPD Officer Didarul Islam; Rudin Management employee Julia Hyman; and NFL Employee Craig Clementi, who is expected to survive.

Tamura, who believe he suffered from CTE and left a suicide note detailing his grievances with the NFL shot himself in the chest, police said.

“Terry Long football gave me CTE, and it caused me to drink a gallon of antifreeze. You can’t go against the NFL, they’ll squash you. Please study the brain for CTE. I’m sorry the league knowingly concealed the dangers to our brains to maximize profits. They failed us,” one of the shooter’s notes read.