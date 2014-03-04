‘SELF’ launches new line of frozen meals

There’s a new option in the frozen food aisle.

There’s a new option in the frozen food aisle.

Self, the women’s lifestyle magazine, has entered the crowded packaged food market with Self Healthy Kitchen, a line made from all-natural ingredients that its proponents say is both healthy and delicious.

“You don’t need a dictionary to look up what’s in the food,” said chef Calvin Harris, CEO of Benevida Foods, who teamed up with the Condé Nast brand to create the line. “It’s a very clean label.”

There are eight entrees available, including a three-cheese lasagna with beef and marinara, steak with portobello mushrooms, and a Southwest-style vegetable enchilada with rice and sweet potatoes.

Each meal is 330 calories or fewer and low in sodium and fat, and features “trendy” ingredients such as kale and quinoa.

“We’re making something that’s sophisticated and grown-up,” Harris said. “It doesn’t look like a frozen meal.”

The line is currently sold at Stop & Shop stores in the city, with plans to expand to ShopRite and Whole Foods.

The single-serving meals average $4.99.