Self-storage mystery: Fears of ICE raid lead Brooklyn pols activists to scene of joint NYPD-federal criminal investigation

What were federal agents doing inside a Brooklyn self-storage facility? That’s the question local residents and politicians asked Tuesday.

The fear of an ICE raid in Sunset Park on Dec. 2 led to concerned New Yorkers and even elected officials racing to a warehouse at 50th Street and 1st Avenue to prevent detainments; however, law enforcement officials told amNewYork the operation had nothing to do with local ICE detainments and instead focused on a serious criminal matter.

The scene unfolded after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the Sunset Self Storage facility. There, observers saw a van marked with DHS and a vest thrown over the back seat, reading “Customs and Border Protection.” Inside the business, members of the NYPD Detective Bureau were spotted with federal agents moving large boxes and searching through storage lockers.

Authorities used hand trucks to move mountains of boxes out of storage containers before rummaging through them.

Onlookers on site were quick to level accusations that local law enforcement officials were allegedly working with ICE, adding that the Department of Homeland Security had a van on site which had been spotted at previous ICE raids.

“This morning, around 8:40 a.m., our office was alerted by community partners to federal enforcement activity at 4907 1st Ave. in Sunset Park. Local community neighbors quickly mobilized out of concern for the safety and well-being of our neighbors. Multiple federal agencies, including DHS and HSI, as well as NYPD, were confirmed on site. For months, our communities have witnessed deeply troubling enforcement tactics, which is why today’s rapid community response was so important,” Assembly Member Marcela Mitaynes said. “Our office is closely monitoring the situation, and I remain committed to standing with and protecting our immigrant neighbors.

But the NYPD quickly rebuffed the allegations that they were working with ICE on this particular date. Sources close to the investigation said they were participating in a joint operation with Homeland Security Investigation (HSI), a separate branch within the federal Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies to conduct a serious criminal investigation.

ICE was not involved, and no detainments were made, police reported.

A source familiar with the investigation reported that it was not a civil matter and confirmed it was an investigation into a crime, adding that such operations have been ongoing for years.

“The NYPD works with HSI to conduct serious criminal investigations and to take serious criminals off the street,” the source said, adding again, “the operation did not involve ICE,” a source said.

Another source charged that the fear of ICE could hamper crucial criminal investigations.

Brooklyn City Council Member Justin Brennan said he was quick to get on the scene, fearing the worst.

“In this moment, elected officials have a responsibility to stand in that gap between our most vulnerable and ICE, that are just grabbing people off the street for no reason,” Brennan said.

When Brennan arrived, he said it did not seem to be an ICE-related operation.

“To me, these guys look like undercover cops. They didn’t look like the ICE guys; they could have been undercover like narcotics,” Brennan said. “The reason why we thought there was an ICE connection is because right outside, blocking the driveway, there was a white van that had the DHS plates.”

In the afternoon, several masked individuals were seen leaving the facility and entering a white van, which then drove away. Some in the area say they fear that ICE could be using the facility as a staging area and say they will continue to monitor it in the days ahead.

DHS did not immediately respond for comment.