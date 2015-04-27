LATEST PAPER
42° Good Evening
42° Good Evening
News

Sen. Charles Schumer says cellphone users could be eligible for hundred of dollars in rebates

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer on March 31, 2015

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer on March 31, 2015 in New York City. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton

By IVAN PEREIRA ivan.pereira@am-ny.com @IvanPer4
Print

Some cellphone users are eligible hundreds of dollars in refunds from their providers and U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer wants to make sure people have enough time to claim their cash.

The Federal Trade Commission reached a settlement with AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and Sprint following an investigation over an unfair billing practice known as cramming where some users received extra charges on their bills for ringtones, cell phone wallpaper, premium text messages, celebrity gossip or daily horoscopes.

Schumer said the agency should extend the deadlines to claim the refund and educate consumers on how to get their part of the settlement.

"The FTC should better publicize the practice of cramming and explain how consumers can apply for their well-deserved refunds," the senator said in a statement.

AT&T customers have until May 1 to claim their part of the a $105 million settlement while T-Mobile users have until June 30 to claim their part of the $90 million. Verizon and Sprint are still negotiating with the FTC over their settlements.

Customers can call 1-877-819-9692 for more information on the refunds.

Ivan

Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
The Hudson Bar will celebrate by offering half-price Where to celebrate National Margarita Day
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium