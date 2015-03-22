Sen. Charles Schumer wants feds to investigate foreign wood sold in NYC

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer wants the federal government to take a harder look at imported lumber that may contain toxic …

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer wants the federal government to take a harder look at imported lumber that may contain toxic chemicals.

Schumer spoke outside the Lumber Liquidators in Union Square Sunday and said he is concerned about the store selling wood that originates from China. There are reports that the wood contains unsafe levels of formaldehyde, a chemical that’s also a carcinogen.

Schumer said the wood might be used in home construction throughout the city, including newly rebuilt houses in neighborhoods affected by Superstorm Sandy. “It seems abundantly clear that the company cannot be left to its own devices in addressing this potential health threat,” he said in a statement.

The company, in a statement, said: “Lumber liquidators is committed to the safety of our customers and our number one priority right now is to reassure our customers about the safety of our flooring.”

The senator called on the Consumer Product Safety Commission, EPA and CDC, to test the wood and review the standards of the laminate product industry.