Mother and son found dead inside Chelsea apartment: NYPD | amNewYork

Cops in Chelsea found a nonagenarian mother and her senior son dead inside an apartment while making a wellness check on Saturday afternoon, it was reported.

Officers from the 10th Precinct came to the home on West 23rd Street between 10th and 11th Avenues at about 2:41 p.m. on Jan. 30.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the building’s superintendent let the officers in as they made the wellness check, prompted by a call to police from a relative who hadn’t heard from the victims in some time.

Upon entering the apartment, police said, they found the 92-year-old woman unconscious on the couch, and her 64-year-old son unconscious inside a bedroom.

EMS units responded to the scene and pronounced the victims dead. Their identities were withheld by police, pending family notification.

The bodies were transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

At this point in the investigation, NYPD sources said, detectives are not certain if foul play was involved.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.