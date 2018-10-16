News World Trade Center bollard struck by truck in traffic accident The driver was hospitalized after suffering a leg injury, according to the Port Authority. Police stand near a truck that struck a rampart adjacent to the September 11th Memorial in Manhattan on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox October 16, 2018 11:42 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A collision near the Sept. 11 memorial sent a box truck careening into a bollard on Tuesday morning, officials said. The box truck and a commercial van collided at about 9:40 a.m. by the corner of West and Liberty streets, according to the Port Authority. The truck then struck a World Trade Center site bollard, causing minor damage to the bollard. The driver of the truck suffered a leg injury and was taken to a nearby hospital. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.