World Trade Center bollard struck by truck in traffic accident

A collision near the Sept. 11 memorial sent a box truck careening into a bollard on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The box truck and a commercial van collided at about 9:40 a.m. by the corner of West and Liberty streets, according to the Port Authority. The truck then struck a World Trade Center site bollard, causing minor damage to the bollard.

The driver of the truck suffered a leg injury and was taken to a nearby hospital.