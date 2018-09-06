9/11 memorials in NYC: Where to honor victims of the terrorist attacks

The World Trade Center isn’t the only place in the city that honors the victims.

Firefighters Memorial Park at Ritz Plaza on West 48th Street honors the members of Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9 who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

On the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, many will visit the memorial pools at the World Trade Center.

The plaza, which features two pools with the names of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks, as well at the World Trade Center bombing in February 1993, isn’t the only place in the city that honors the victims of the attacks. There are dozens of tributes, including plaques at fire houses, murals and renamed streets.

Here are some of the other memorials to see:

Brooklyn Wall of Remembrance: Three granite walls are engraved with the portraits of all the first responders, as well as one K-9 rescue dog, who died at the World Trade Center. MCU Park, Coney Island

9/11 Tribute Park in Rockaway: A gazebo with a stained-glass dome shows the names of 70 Rockaway residents who died on Sept. 11, 2001. The park, from where many residents could see the terrorist attacks, also features a piece of the World Trade Center steel. Beach Channel Drive and Beach 116th Street

Postcards sculpture on Staten Island: The two 30-foot tall white marble sculptures, which represent postcards, have the names of all the Staten Island residents who were killed in the terrorist attacks. North Shore Waterfront Esplanade

American Veterans Memorial Pier: A bronze sculpture in the middle of the pier is dedicated to the residents of Brooklyn who died on Sept. 11, 2001. The statue is shaped like a speaking trumpet, an old-fashioned device that firefighters used to alert people when they went to a fire. Bay Ridge Avenue and Shore Road

FDNY Memorial Wall at Engine 10 Ladder 10: The 56-foot long memorial is dedicated to more than 300 firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 when they responded to the terror attack. 124 Liberty St.

Police Memorial Wall in Battery Park City: The names of the members of the NYPD who died on Sept. 11, 2001, and those that died as a result of 9/11-related illnesses, are carved into a granite wall near the Battery Park City Esplanade. 385 South End Ave.

Firefighters Memorial Park at Ritz Plaza: Across the street from FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9, a fountain bears the names of the 15 members the firehouse lost on Sept. 11, 2001, the most of any firehouse in the city. 235 West 48th St.

Bill Brown Memorial Playground: The handball wall at the Sheepshead Bay playground is covered in more than 270 names of local residents who died on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as an American flag and badges for the first responders. Corner of Bedford Avenue and Avenue X

Union Square subway station: A wall inside the Union Square subway station, near the 16th Street exit, is dedicated to the victims of the terrorist attacks. The names of the victims and where they are from were printed on what look like lamented office labels and stuck to tiles on the wall. Many of the labels, however, are peeling off or have completely fallen off.

Find a map of all the memorials in the city, as well as the rest of the world, on the 9/11 Memorial & Museum website.