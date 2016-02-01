Serge Duthley of Brooklyn found hanged in NYPD holding cell, law enforcement official says

The 28-year-old man had been arrested for driving while intoxicated, cops say.

Serge Duthley, 28, of Brooklyn, died after apparently hanging himself in his holding cell, a law enforcement official says. Photo Credit: iStock

A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of drunk driving apparently hung himself with a T-Shirt inside a Brooklyn cell while in police custody, a law enforcement official said.

Serge Duthley, of 92nd Street in Brooklyn, was found at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, two hours after he was placed in the cell, the official said.

Duthley had been arrested in Canarsie around 12:45 p.m. following a car accident on Avenue J, police said.

Police said Duthley was taken to the Intoxicated Driver Testing Unit in the 78th Precinct and then transported to the 69th Precinct to be processed. After being found unresponsive in a cell at 5:30, Duthley was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

The medical examiner is determining the cause of death.