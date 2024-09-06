Serial groper cuffed after terrorizing Brooklyn over the summer: NYPD

According to police sources, 23-year-old William Nuesi of Park Slope sexually harassed and terrorized women in his neighborhood for over a month.

The sicko allegedly responsible for groping women in Brooklyn over the summer finally wound up in cuffs Thursday and is facing a slew of charges, authorities said.

According to police sources, 23-year-old William Nuesi of Park Slope terrorized and sexually harassed women in his neighborhood for over a month. Cops report that Nuesi assaulted at least four women before he was finally apprehended.

The gropings date back to June 25 when he allegedly approached a 41-year-old woman from behind as she walked near the intersection of 1st Street and 8th Avenue at around 10:25 p.m. and grabbed her buttocks before fleeing on foot.

He struck again on Aug. 9, this time targeting a 39-year-old woman on 8th Street and 8th Avenue at 9 a.m., fondling her in the same way. Days later, on Aug. 13 at 10:06 p.m., he grabbed a 32-year-old woman along 5th Street and Prospect Park West. Nearly three hours after, at around 12:55 a.m. on Aug. 14, he pounced on another woman at the same location.

Fear of further attacks were stoked when Brooklyn women made social media posts online warning of a creep prowling the area. However, Nuesi’s luck ran out on Sept. 5 after police caught up with him and slapped his wandering hands in handcuffs.

Detectives took the alleged predator out of the Borough’s Special Victims Unit, located at 653 Grand Ave., to face justice. He refused to answer questions from the media.

Nuesi is charged with four counts of harassment and four counts of forcible touching.