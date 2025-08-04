Multiple people hospitalized, service suspended due to PATH train fire Monday morning

Multiple New Jersey PATH train lines came to a halt after a fire broke out under a train in Jersey City, sending many commuters to the hospital Monday morning, officials said.

According to PATH officials, the incident occurred at around 6:19 a.m. when a fire started under an eastbound train in the Newport PATH station. The train filled with smoke, and passengers were evacuated on the platform, officials said.

PATH and Jersey City Fire Department crews responded and remained at the scene throughout the morning.

Horrifying video posted on social media shows passengers scrambling to leave a railcar as smoke fills the air and the train doors remain closed.

When the doors finally open, passengers rush out of the area, and a blaze of fire is seen underneath the train.

Thirteen people were treated for smoke inhalation, with nine of them taken to a hospital for further evaluation, PATH officials said.

Service was disrupted, and multiple lines were suspended, including the Hoboken-World Trade Center and Journal Square-33rd Street routes. As of 10 a.m., the World Trade Center-NWK and Hoboken-33rd Street lines were operating.

Many commuters had to scramble to find alternate routes. PATH officials said NJ Transit and New York Waterway are cross honoring tickets.

It is unclear right now what caused the fire, but the investigation remains ongoing.