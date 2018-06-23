Police are searching for a man accused of groping three teenagers outside a Broadway theater after a Friday evening show.

The alleged groper was standing among a crowd outside Broadhurst Theatre around 11:15 p.m. Friday, after an evening performance of the musical "Anastasia," when he inappropriately touched three teenaged girls, police said.

Officials say the middle-aged man reached underneath the dress of a 15-year-old girl, touching her crotch over her underwear, before pressing his genitals against the backs of two other female teenagers, a 16, and a 19.

He then fled the location on foot.

Police describe the man as approximately 55 years old, 5-foot-7, weighing 215 pounds, with brown eyes and balding, with gray hair. Witnesses said he was wearing a beige baseball cap and a blue-and-yellow-striped polo shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).

The musical "Anastasia," which is based on the 1997 animated film, opened on Broadway in April 2017.