News Man sought by police for groping three teenagers outside Broadhurst Theatre The teenagers were groped after an evening performance of the Broadway musical "Anastasia," police said. Police are searching for a man, right, who groped one teenager and inappropriately touched two others outside the Broadhurst Theatre Friday evening. Photo Credit: Google Maps; NYPD By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com June 23, 2018 10:02 AM Police are searching for a man accused of groping three teenagers outside a Broadway theater after a Friday evening show. The alleged groper was standing among a crowd outside Broadhurst Theatre around 11:15 p.m. Friday, after an evening performance of the musical "Anastasia," when he inappropriately touched three teenaged girls, police said. Officials say the middle-aged man reached underneath the dress of a 15-year-old girl, touching her crotch over her underwear, before pressing his genitals against the backs of two other female teenagers, a 16, and a 19. He then fled the location on foot. Police describe the man as approximately 55 years old, 5-foot-7, weighing 215 pounds, with brown eyes and balding, with gray hair. Witnesses said he was wearing a beige baseball cap and a blue-and-yellow-striped polo shirt. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The musical "Anastasia," which is based on the 1997 animated film, opened on Broadway in April 2017. By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com