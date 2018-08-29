Anti-sexual harassment notices required at all NYC businesses

The deadline to post the notices is next week.

Widad Hassan, right, from the City Commission on Human Rights Community Relation Bureau, distributes anti-sexual harassment notices to Allen Tailor & Cleaning, a business on Allen Street in lower Manhattan on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Food Network

By next week, all employers in the city must have anti-sexual harassment notices in English and Spanish posted in their workplaces.

The requirement is part of the Stop Sexual Harassment in NYC Act, which was signed by Mayor Bill de Blasio in May. The notices include examples of sexual harassment and how to report it.

On Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the Sept. 6 deadline to post the notices, the City Commission on Human Rights visited small businesses across the city to ensure they understand the law.

“New York City does not tolerate sexual harassment or retaliation in the workplace and we hope this poster reminds New Yorkers that they have rights and should report harassment to the Commission,” CCHR spokesman Seth Hoy said. “We also hope that it reminds employers that they have an obligation to prevent and address sexual harassment in the workplace and should train staff on reporting and intervention policies.”

Chris Smith, left, Adneri Ponce, second from left, and Widad Hassan, second right, from the City Commission on Human Rights Community Relation Bureau, distribute anti-sexual harassment notices to BonBon-A Swedish Candy Company, a business on Allen Street in lower Manhattan, on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

The commission visited businesses in Business Improvement Districts in all five boroughs, including the Lower East Side BID, the Fulton Mall Improvement Association BID and the Jamaica Center BID/Jamaica Avenue Corridor. It is also launching a monthlong Facebook ad campaign to educate business owners, recruiters and attorneys about the law.

The Stop Sexual Harassment in NYC Act also extends the statute of limitations for filing claims to the commission and requires employers to provide anti-sexual harassment training.

Sexual harassment claims at the commission increased by 43 percent in the past two years and there are currently 151 claims being investigated.