Adult store on kid-friendly street infuriates Brooklyn councilmen

Two Brooklyn councilmen said they are furious that an adult novelty store recently opened in Flatbush without notice.

City Councilman Jumaane Williams and Alan Maisel released a joint statement Thursday condemning the owners of the Sexy Wonders Adult Boutique for setting up shop at 2073 Flatbush Avenue last week. The store, which sells, “adult toys & novelties, romance enhancers, costumes, sexy lingerie, gifts, games and more,” according to its awning, is right next to the Flatlands Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library and drawing the ire of parents.

“Flatbush Avenue is a street our youth walk down every day to visit the library which hosts a number of after-school programs and daytime toddler events,” the elected leaders said in the statement.

“While the establishment is within their legal right to conduct business, it is our hope that the owner is sensitive to the children and families that will pass by their windows every day,” the statement continued.

The owners of Sexy Wonders Adult Boutique couldn’t be reached for comment.

Williams and Maisel said they will be in discussions with the owners

“For now, parents should be mindful of the establishment to ensure their children are not exposed to themes they do not find appropriate,” the statement said.