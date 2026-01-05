January is traditionally the busiest time for gym membership sales in NYC. But New Yorkers committed to their New Year’s resolutions that focus on fitness and saving money can look to the NYC Parks Department’s extensive offering of free fitness classes—something health-conscious New Yorkers took advantage of in droves last year.

Parks officials told amNewYork that in 2025, more than 40,000 New Yorkers participated in Shape Up NYC, the city’s free fitness program for adults that offers aerobic and strength training classes, including dance fitness, bootcamp and bodyweight circuit training, all at no charge.

The most-attended Shape Up NYC class in 2025 was Zumba, a high-energy cardio dance workout that has maintained popularity for over a decade. New Yorkers are increasingly enrolling in the class and will continue to do so this year as they maintain their fitness routines in a fun and upbeat way, according to Kendra Van Horn, director of citywide fitness for NYC Parks.

“Zumba is one of the most popular of our fitness class offerings because it is approachable, and people usually like the music,” she said. “It is a lot of Latin American pop music, but it is also global, something people in NYC can relate to.”

Where to find the free fitness classes

Two of the program’s most popular locations hosted nearly 4,000 Zumba participants last year. Al Oerter Recreation Center in Queens welcomed 2,650 visitors to its Zumba classes in 2025. Manhattan’s Highbridge Park followed with 1,300 visits, with both parks turning outdoor dance fitness into a community favorite.

“It’s something that is really fun and appealing to people,” Von Horn said. “You’re in a group fitness class where people are having fun, sweating together. It’s low-pressure.”

Von Horn explained that all Shape Up NYC dance fitness classes are an effective and cost-free way to get in exercise.

“Getting in that cardio is really great for people, Von Horn explained. “And most Americans don’t meet that recommended level of cardio every week, so the classes are a fun way to break a sweat, get your heart rate up, get some cardio and it does great things for your brain.”

Shape Up NYC classes are held at various indoor and outdoor venues throughout city, including parks, libraries and community centers. Classes are also held at Parks Dept. recreation centers, but an annual membership, which starts at $25, is required.

Libby Kessman of Manhattan has been taking Shape Up NYC’s Alignment Yoga at the Morningside Heights Library.

“It’s a great class, she said. “I love it.”

How to enroll in Shape Up NYC free fitness classes

Shape Up NYC group fitness classes are held throughout the city, in all five boroughs. There is no formal enrollment, so New Yorkers can sign up online or just show up to a class.

Among the upcoming class offerings are:

Cardio and Senior Cardio Sculpt

Total Body Fitness

Yoga and Yoga in Spanish

Zumba

Zumba Gold geared toward seniors

Dance Fit Fusion

Electric Burn

Cardio Circuit Blast

Caribbean Dance Fitness

Step Aerobics

A full list of classes with times and locations is available at nycgovparks.org.

How to become a Shape Up NYC instructor

Instructors are volunteers who go through a 12-week training program, designed to teach students to become Dance Fitness instructors and volunteer for Shape Up NYC. Lessons include anatomy and physiology, choreography, cueing, injury prevention and special populations.

The application process to become a Shape UP NYC instructor will open next month.