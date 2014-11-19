Citigroup manager found dead with throat laceration in bathtub in Financial District apartment

Outside the apartment building of 42-year-old Shawn Miller, a Citigroup manager who was found with his throat slit on Tuesday November 18, 2014. Photo Credit: CDC

A Citigroup executive was found dead with his throat and wrist slashed in the bathtub of his high-end Financial District apartment in an apparent suicide, a law enforcement official with knowledge of the incident said.

The discovery came after a friend called the building’s doorman looking for him.

The victim, 42-year-old Shawn Miller, Citigroup’s managing director of environmental and social risk management, was found on Tuesday after the doorman knocked on the 6th floor Greenwich Street apartment but heard no answer, the official said.

The doorman found Miller at about 3 p.m.

Miller did not leave a note, police said. It was not immediately clear if any knife was recovered at the apartment and there did not seem to be any obvious signs of forced entry, a police spokesman said.

Miller’s friend, who lives in Canada, asked the doorman to do him a “favor” when he couldn’t get in touch with him.

Police are looking to speak with a man who was with Miller on Saturday evening at about 6:20 p.m., the law enforcement official said. The same man was seen leaving the building just after 2:45 on Sunday afternoon.

“We are deeply saddened by this news,” Citigroup spokeswoman Danielle Romero-Apsilos said in a statement, “and our thoughts are with Shawn’s family at this time.”

The 13 story building features 103 units, according to a real estate website. It has a concierge, a newly renovated roof-deck, and fully equipped fitness center all in the shadow of One World Trade Center.