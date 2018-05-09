Former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver will not take the stand in his retrial on federal corruption charges, his attorney said Wednesday.

Silver, 74, also did not testify in his 2015 trial.

His lawyer Michael S. Feldberg said Silver’s defense will consist of documents “but no live testimony.”

The prosecution is expected to close its case against Silver on Wednesday, and closing arguments could come Thursday. The retrial began April 30.

Earlier Wednesday, witnesses testified in Manhattan federal court about Silver’s public disclosure forms and comments he made to journalists about his additional employment and income besides being one of state government’s most powerful individuals.

Lisa P. Reid, executive director of the state Legislative Ethics Commission, confirmed that Silver, in annual filings, disclosed his “of counsel” job at the Weitz & Luxenberg personal injury law firm. He also listed his investments in stocks and a legal financing company.

Under questioning from federal prosecutor Daniel Richenthal, Reid testified that Silver didn’t disclose specifically the referral fees that he received from Weitz & Luxenberg and another law firm for bringing cases to them.

NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Reid, under cross examination from one of Silver’s lawyers, said there was no state prohibition against Silver, or any member of the State Legislature, from earning additional income from practicing law. She also said there was no income limit.

Reid said that Silver “provided more information than was required by the statute” when he disclosed his wife Rosa’s job and an investment she had.

Silver, a Democrat from lower Manhattan, has been accused of exploiting his position as an Albany power broker to extort nearly $4 million in bribes over about 10 years. He allegedly invested the money, making an additional $1 million, according to the federal indictment.

Prosecutors allege Silver was involved in two quid pro quo schemes.

Earlier this week, witnesses testified that Silver improperly received $700,000 in referral fees from a tax law firm, Goldberg & Iryami in Manhattan, for steering cases to the firm from two development companies, which were seeking Silver’s support for legislation before the Assembly.

The developers wanted Silver — who was Assembly speaker for nearly 21 years — to extend a state law giving tax breaks to developers of apartment buildings that include affordable units alongside luxury units. They also wanted to limit any expansion of rent control in New York City, according to the indictment.

Last week, jurors heard about another alleged quid pro quo scheme centered on cancer patients being referred by Silver to Weitz & Luxenberg.

The Manhattan law firm paid Silver more than $3 million in referral fees from legal settlements and verdicts won on behalf of patients suffering from mesothelioma, a cancer caused by exposure to asbestos.

Silver received names and contact information for people diagnosed with mesothelioma from Dr. Robert Taub, a then-Columbia University physician. Taub in turn received $500,000 in state research grants at Silver’s direction, according to the indictment.

Silver has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He stepped down as speaker because of the charges.

The retrial so far has been largely a repeat of Silver’s 2015 corruption trial and conviction. The Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted Silver’s appeal request in 2017 but said there were grounds for another trial.

The appeals court said Judge Valerie E. Caproni’s instructions to jurors in 2015 did not comply with a later U.S. Supreme Court decision that narrowed the acts required to convict public officials in a quid pro quo bribery scheme to formal exercises of government power, not just meetings or telephone calls.

On Tuesday, Buffalo venture capitalist Jordan Levy testified that he helped Silver invest some of the proceeds from the alleged quid pro quo schemes.

Silver called the proceeds “extra money,” Levy said, adding he didn’t know where the funds came from.

With Levy’s help, Silver invested in Counsel Financial Services, a company that lends to law firms. Silver’s investment in Counsel Financial totaled $1.3 million out of his total portfolio of $1.7 million in 2014, records show.

Counsel was partially owned by Weitz & Luxenberg, which Silver worked for. Levy said he was good friends with firm co-founder Arthur Luxenberg.

Levy, under cross examination by one of Silver’s attorneys, said the investments he advised the legislator to make came with considerable risk. Levy said the company dissolved and Counsel Financial reduced the interest rate it paid to investors.