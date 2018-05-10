Then-Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver used his immense power to extort nearly $4 million in bribes in return for directing state actions to benefit a cancer doctor and two real estate developers, a federal prosecutor told a jury on Thursday.

Federal prosecutor Tatiana Martins accused Silver of “abusing his office for money . . . he corrupted his office to make himself rich,” she said during closing arguments on the eighth day of Silver’s retrial on federal corruption charges.

Martins also said Silver invested the money that he received improperly, making an additional $1 million.

Silver, 74, has been charged with two counts each of honest services mail fraud, honest services wire fraud and extortion under color of official right. He also faces one count of money laundering.

He has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all the charges. His retrial began April 30 and the jury is expected to begin deliberation on Thursday.

Martins outlined for the jury allegations that Silver masterminded two quid pro quo schemes.

The first involves Silver improperly receiving $700,000 in referral fees from a tax law firm, Goldberg & Iryami in Manhattan, for steering cases to the firm from two developers, who were seeking Silver’s support for legislation before the Assembly. Silver was owed an additional $100,000 in fees but Martins said it wasn’t clear that he had received them.

The developers wanted Silver — who was Assembly speaker for nearly 21 years — to extend a state law giving tax breaks to developers of apartment buildings that include affordable units alongside luxury units. They also wanted to limit any expansion of rent control in New York City, the prosecutor said.

One developer, mega-landlord Glenwood Management Corp. in New Hyde Park, allegedly received approval for $1 billion in financing for construction projects by a state board, in which Silver had one of three controlling votes.

The prosecutor said the second quid pro quo scheme centered on cancer patients being referred by Silver to a second Manhattan law firm.

The Weitz & Luxenberg firm paid Silver more than $3 million in referral fees from legal settlements and verdicts won on behalf of patients suffering from mesothelioma, a cancer caused by exposure to asbestos.

Silver received names and contact information for people diagnosed with mesothelioma from Dr. Robert Taub, a then-Columbia University physician. Taub in turn received $500,000 in state research grants at Silver’s direction, the prosecutor said.

Silver was “of counsel” to Weitz & Luxenberg, earning a salary of $120,000 per year, but did little work there, according to the prosecution.

Martins said on Thursday that Silver’s actions were “not normal, they were criminal” and motivated by his desire to become a millionaire.

Martins told the jury, “This is bribery. This is extortion. This is corruption. This is the real thing. Don’t let it stand.”

Martins also criticized Silver’s attorneys for arguing that the legislator’s actions were not tied to the referral fees he was receiving, but merely coincidental.

Martins, pointing to Silver, said, “He wants you to believe that he wasn’t influenced by the money even a little bit. That’s absurd and you should reject it .”

The retrial has been largely a repeat of Silver’s corruption trial and conviction in 2015. The Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted Silver’s appeal request in 2017 but said there were grounds for another trial.

The appeals court said Judge Valerie E. Caproni’s instructions to jurors in 2015 did not comply with a later U.S. Supreme Court decision that narrowed the acts required to convict public officials in a quid pro quo bribery scheme to formal exercises of government power, not just meetings or telephone calls.

Closing arguments for the defense are expected Thursday afternoon.