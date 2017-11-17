A shirtless man damaged a statue of St. Francis at a Brooklyn church after he knocked it over a second time this past week, police said.

The man first pushed over the statue, which stands in the gardens at the Blessed Sacrament Church on Euclid Avenue, near Fulton Street, in Cypress Hills, on Halloween just before 5 p.m., cops said.

He returned 11 days later, on Nov. 11, to knock it over again, according to police.

The base of the statue was broken as a result.

The man, who wasn’t wearing a shirt at the time, is believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, police said.

The NYPD released the surveillance footage from the church Thursday night.