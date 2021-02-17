Gunman sought for road rage shooting on Lower East Side that left woman injured | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected to be involved in a Feb. 16 road rage shooting on the Lower East Side that left a 75-year-old woman injured.

According to police sources, the incident began at approximately 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, when a motorist driving what is reported to be a black BMW Sedan made a right turn onto Clinton Street, narrowly missing a pedestrian.

Cops said this resulted in a heated, verbal argument that led the driver to exist his vehicle. Soon thereafter the pedestrian is said to have produced a handgun and fired multiple times.

The driver then his BMW and swiftly fled the scene; however, not everybody was so lucky.

During the altercation, a 75-year-old female passerby was struck with a single bullet in the buttocks where she was immediately transported to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital. She is listed in stable condition.

According to local business owner Sonny, the shooter fired five times at the driver.

“He pointed a gun at a man in a white shirt—he ran away. It was boom, boom, boom,” Sonny told amNewYork Metro, still shaken.

Following this shooting, NYPD officials are requesting public aid in order to locate the gunman. Police describe him as an adult male with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, dark pants, grey knit cap, dark colored hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt with ‘Tupac Shakur’ on the front and a protective mask. Police reassure all calls will be kept confidential.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.