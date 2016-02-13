One dead after shooting inside Harlem bar, police say

Two men were shot inside a Harlem bar police said — one fatally. Photo Credit: Target

Two men were shot — one fatally — in a Harlem bar early Saturday morning, the NYPD said.

Just after 3 a.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at the Harlem Nights Bar, at 2361 Adam Clayton Powell Blvd., near 138th Street, cops said. Upon arrival, they found a 22-year-old male shot two times in the back and a 24-year-old shot once in the leg, police said.

Both were taken to Harlem Hospital where the first victim, identified as Jarel Mitchell of the Bronx, was pronounced dead, police said. The second is still at the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The names of the victims have not been released and no one has been arrested, police said.