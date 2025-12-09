20-year-old Frederick Green of the Bronx gave himself up to police in Buffalo after the regional fugitive task force surrendered where he was hiding inside his girlfriend’s apartment on Monday.

The man who allegedly shot Jets cornerback Kris Boyd last month, seriously injuring the football player, was hit with attempted murder charges on Tuesday.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, 20-year-old Frederick Green of the Bronx gave himself up to police in Buffalo after the Regional Fugitive Task Force located him at his girlfriend’s apartment on Monday. He had also cut his hair amidst the near month-long manhunt.

Green was later transferred to the Midtown South precinct for questioning. He had been wanted for gunning down Boyd as he spent the early morning hours on Nov. 16 at the Sei Less bar on West 38th Street with fellow players Irvin Charles and Jamien Sherwood.

“This place attracts a pretty exclusive crowd. Just from watching the video of the location. It’s like a car show. There’s all luxury vehicles. Everybody’s dressed to the nines,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said in the weeks following the shooting.

Boyd reportedly only stayed in the establishment for several minutes because he didn’t like the “vibe.” Outside, police say he got into a verbal dispute with another group.

“There’s a group outside who begin to, their words, begin to ‘chirp them’ about the clothing that they’re wearing, and are asking them: ‘Do you think you’re better than us?’ They proceed into the restaurant,” Kenny said. “They’re in there for about 10-12 minutes. They don’t like the vibe of the place. They’re not feeling it. They decide to leave as they’re walking back outside, once again, they’re encountered by the same group of males who begin to verbally insult them.”

The altercation escalated, and police allege that Ague fired two shots, one of which struck Boyd in the abdomen. The bullet traveled into his lung and became lodged in his pulmonary artery, police confirmed.

Boyd was left in serious condition but later recovered, even making an Instagram post thanking the public for their support.

“I’m coming along, starting to breathe on my own now. Sincerely appreciate everyone!” Boyd wrote.

Green was walked out of the Midtown South Precinct in handcuffs by detectives on Tuesday afternoon, but did not answer amNewYork as to why he allegedly shot Boyd or if he knew he played for the Jets.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.