A man riding an electric scooter shot a woman in the shoulder on the Lower East Side on Sunday, police said.

The 26-year-old woman was hit in the left shoulder at about 4:50 a.m. near Hotel on Rivington, between Essex and Ludlow streets, police said.

The shooter fled the scene on the scooter, they said.

The woman, who is not believed to be the intended target, was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in stable condition.

Video surveillance of the suspect was released Monday by the NYPD.