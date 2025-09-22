‘My bad,’ Midtown shooting suspect says after being charged with wounding 17-year-old girl at Mexican Day Parade

The man behind a shooting near the Mexican Day Parade route in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday, injuring a 17-year-old girl, could only muster up a “My bad” after officially being charged Monday.

The man behind a shooting near the Mexican Day Parade route in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday, injuring a 17-year-old girl, could only muster up a “My bad” after officially being charged Monday.

Cops say 35-year-old Joel Nieves of the Bronx opened fire on 27th Street and Park Avenue at around 5:01 p.m. on Sept. 21, a minute after a 24-year-old man was stabbed on 28th Street and Madison Avenue.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the stabbing occurred after two different groups — believed to be affiliated with gangs — got into some kind of argument that resulted in a 14-year-old brandishing a knife and stabbing the victim in the back.

After the melee, an eyewitness said she was walking to CVS with her dog when she spotted two men passing off a gun. “I was standing here, and I turned around, I saw someone pull out a gun and give it to another guy,” the woman, who did not provide her name, said. “I saw ten guys start running. I just wanted to buy some hand soap.”

Sources report that Nieves allegedly looked to get revenge for the knife attack and opened fire in the direction of one of the aggressive groups, but missed and struck a 17-year-old girl in the shoulder, leaving her severely injured.

The stabbing victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, along with the teen girl. Both were listed in stable condition.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the stabbing and charged with criminal possession of a weapon while Nieves was cuffed on 26th Street and 3rd Avenue. He was charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, and assault.

Detectives walked a handcuffed Nieves out of the 13th Precinct stationhouse on Monday afternoon to await arraignment. amNewYork asked if he had a message for the wounded teen he responded by stating: ‘My bad.”

When asked why he shot her, he merely replied, “Accident.”

Police sources report that Nieves has a criminal record dating back to 2008, with another source stating his rap sheet goes back into his teens. He was most recently cuffed for reckless endangerment in 2023. Assault and robbery are also among his priors.

Several shell casings were recovered at the scene. authorities say they have yet to recover a firearm.