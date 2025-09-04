Shootings in the Bronx and Brooklyn leaves one dead, another fighting for his life

Gun violence continued to plague both the Bronx and Brooklyn overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning as one person was killed and another was left fighting for his life, authorities said.

Police sources say the first incident occurred in the confines of Brooklyn’s 70th Precinct at around 10:37 p.m. on Sept. 3. Cops say they received a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot near a gas station on 928 Coney Island Ave..

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the body. EMS rushed him to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

“I can’t believe this happened over here,” local Cindy Clarkson said. “I hope the man lives.”

Police say they are on the hunt for multiple suspects who fled in a grey Honda.

Hours later, police in the Bronx responded to gunfire early on Thursday morning at Starlight Park, located off Sheridan Boulevard and East 174th Street in Charlotte Gardens.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct said they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest at around 2:29 a.m. on Sept. 4.

EMS responded and rushed him to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is pending family notification. The exact circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting remain unclear, police sources said.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

According to NYPD data, shooting incidents are up 33% in the 43rd Precinct over the last month, while the 70th Precinct has remained unchanged since 2024.