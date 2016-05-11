Shot fired at St. John’s University residence hall in Queens, NYPD says

The shot was fired at Hollis Hall, but no one was injured, police said.

A shot was fired at a residence hall at St. John’s University on Wednesday, May 11, 2016, but no one was injured, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

One shot was fired at St. John’s University in Queens Wednesday afternoon in what appeared to be a robbery, the NYPD and university public safety said.

Police said three men entered the residence building Hollis Hall just before 2 p.m., where there was a dispute with four other people. One shot was fired, but no one was injured, cops said.

According to an alert sent out by the university, the three men attempted to take cash from a student.

Police said three people were in custody.

“Safety is a top priority at St. John’s, and at this time, there is no continuing threat to the campus community,” the university said in a statement. “The University is working closely with the NYPD, which is continuing its investigation at this time.”