Sierra Shields, Queens flight attendant, found dead along Rikers Island shoreline, NYPD says

Remains that washed ashore on Rikers Island Wednesday have been identified as a Queens flight attendant who was last seen alive eight months ago.

Sierra Shields, 30, of Astoria, was reported missing on Jan. 16 and was last seen leaving LaGuardia Airport on Jan. 14, the NYPD said.

Police said that her remains were found Wednesday along the shoreline of Rikers Island West.

Her cause of death is pending further studies, the medical examiner’s office said.

Shields’ family said in a statement to NBC New York, “We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of love and support for our beautiful sweet Sierra. We are truly thankful for how God used Sierra’s life to reflect the beauty of His Kingdom.”