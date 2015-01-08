Need help signing up for health insurance? Enrollment elves coming to two NYC locations

Assistants will be on hand at two NYC locations to answer questions about how to sign up for health insurance on the New York State of Health Exchange before the Feb. 15 enrollment deadline for individuals and families.

Booths will be open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays at the following locations on the following dates:

The “Sign Up NY” tour will be at the Bay Plaza Mall, 200 Baychester Ave. in the Baychester section of the Bronx Friday through Sunday, Jan. 16-18, Jan. 23-25, Jan. 30-Feb. 1, Feb. 6-8 and Feb. 13-15.

The Queens Center Mall at 90-15 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst will have a booth on site Jan. 16-18.

A Marvel super hero character, courtesy of Marvel Entertainment, will be on hand to for health insurance? Enrollment help coming to two NYC locationsentertain kids at the Bay Plaza mall from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 10 and at the Queens Center Mall from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 17.

The “assisters” can answer questions about eligibility, enrollment, qualifying for financial assistance and selecting an appropriate health plan. During the last enrollment period, 90% of people who signed up received some sort of help paying for their coverage.