Ailina Tsarnaev, sister of Boston Marathon bombers, arrested for threatening other woman

The sister of the two men accused of setting off the Boston Marathon bombs is due in court next month after allegedly threatening a New York City woman with a bomb this week, police said.

Ailina Tsarnaev, 23, of North Bergen, New Jersey, turned herself in to a Manhattan precinct Wednesday afternoon, police said, after allegedly threatening the mother of her boyfriend’s child.

“I have people I know that can put a bomb where you live,” Tsarneav allegedly said to the woman, who was not identified.

The woman, also 23, complained to police on Monday.

Tsarnaev turned herself in to the 30th precinct in Harlem at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and received a desk appearance ticket for aggravated harassment, police said. She is due in court on Sept. 30.

Tsarnaev’s brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was charged with the bombing at the Boston Marathon in 2013, which killed three people and injured more than 200 others. He has pleaded not guilty.

Her other brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who also allegedly set off one of the two bombs, died in a confrontation with police in the city’s suburbs several days later.

Just before Tamerlan died, the brothers allegedly went on a late-night spree, carjacking a man, killing an MIT officer and hurling bombs at officers.