Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
News

Slashing attacks continue in the Bronx over the weekend, police say

Alison Fox
February 21, 2016
1 min read
Two more slashing attacks occurred over the weekend in the Bronx, police said. Photo Credit: Diana Colapietro

The incidents happened less than 12 hours apart, police said.

Two more slashing attacks occurred over the weekend in the Bronx, police said.
Two more slashing attacks occurred over the weekend in the Bronx, police said. Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

Two more people were slashed in less than 12 hours over the weekend in unrelated incidents in the Bronx, police said.

In the first incident, a 26-year-old woman was slashed in the face when two men jumped out of a car on Holland Avenue in the Williamsbridge area, police said. The woman told investigators she was standing on the street about 5:20 p.m. on Saturday when they ambushed her.

One of the men had a knife, slashing her right ear and stabbing her in the stomach. They then jumped back into the car and sped off, police said. 

The woman was taken to a hospital. 

In the second incident, a man was attacked on East 173rd Street, near Southern Boulevard,  about 3:45 a.m. Sunday. The suspect, wearing all black, came up to him and slashed him on the left side of his face, police said.

The suspect then ran away, police said.

Alison Fox

View all posts

You may also like