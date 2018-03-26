Police are searching for two men who slashed a man in the face during an attempted robbery inside a Bronx subway station, investigators said on Monday.

The 39-year-old victim was approached by the two suspects inside the 219th Street subway station just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, police said. The station serves the 2 and 5 lines.

The suspects had demanded money from the victim and when he refused, one of the suspects slashed him in the face with a sharp object, according to police.

The suspects took off, and the victim chased after them through the station and down onto the street, where he lost sight of them, police said. He was then taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi and treated for a cut to the left side of his face, they said.

Investigators released photos of the suspects on Monday, but so far, no arrests have been made.