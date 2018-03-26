News Man slashed in face during attempted robbery at Bronx subway station, cops say Police released photos of the two suspects on Monday. Police have released surveillance images of two men they said they are seeking in connection with a slashing and attempted robbery in a Bronx subway station on Sunday. Photo Credit: Composite: NYPD By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated March 26, 2018 3:49 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Police are searching for two men who slashed a man in the face during an attempted robbery inside a Bronx subway station, investigators said on Monday. The 39-year-old victim was approached by the two suspects inside the 219th Street subway station just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, police said. The station serves the 2 and 5 lines. The suspects had demanded money from the victim and when he refused, one of the suspects slashed him in the face with a sharp object, according to police. The suspects took off, and the victim chased after them through the station and down onto the street, where he lost sight of them, police said. He was then taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi and treated for a cut to the left side of his face, they said. Investigators released photos of the suspects on Monday, but so far, no arrests have been made. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.