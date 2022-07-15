Police investigating slashing that left man injured during fight in East Village: NYPD

Cops are looking for a suspect whole slashed a man during an argument in the East Village.

According to police, at 6:09 p.m. on July 5 a 19-year-old man was approached by a group of five unknown men in front of 120 Saint Marks Place. The group got into a verbal dispute and one man pulled out an unknown sharp object and slashed the victim.

The suspect fled eastbound on Saint Marks Place on foot, while the rest of the group fled westbound. The victim went by private means to Mount Sinai Beth Israel in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.