A man was slashed in the face on an E train in SoHo early Tuesday morning after he was waken up by a man trying to take his bag, police said.

The 25-year-old was asleep on the train, near the Spring Street station, when the suspect tried to grab his bag at about 4:45 a.m., police said.

The man woke up and the two got into an argument. The suspect then slashed the man in the face with an unknown object, according to police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, they said.

The suspect, who wasn’t known to the victim, fled at the Spring Street station, police said.