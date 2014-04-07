Smell smoke? Odor from NJ fire spreads to NYC

Smoke can be seen over the skyline from the Fourth Avenue-Ninth Street stop in Brooklyn. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

A smoky smell is spreading through New York City Monday morning from a brush fire in central New Jersey, and an air quality alert has been issued until 11 p.m. Monday.

The Office of Emergency Management tweeted early Monday that residents of Brooklyn and Staten Island may smell smoke from a brush fire at New Jersey’s Wharton State Park, located about 90 miles from New York.

But New Yorkers tweeted they also smelled smoke in Manhattan and Queens. “I can smell smoke in Queens because of this forest fire,” tweeted Twitter user Nahin. “You can smell the smoke all the way from Western #Queens, particularly #Astoria,” tweeted Tyler Ocon.

According to NBC New York, the winds that carried the smoke died down overnight, causing the smell to settle over the city.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an Air Quality Advisory Monday until 11 pm, warning there could be “fire particular matter” in the air. Short-term health effects include irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, as well as coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath.