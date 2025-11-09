SNAP crisis: Temple Emanu-El volunteers help feed hungry in Manhattan amid Trump food fund fight

Over 100 Volunteers gathered inside Temple Emanu-El on Sunday to pack gifts for its annual Mitzvah Day, yet this year the group also looked to aid those facing food insecurity as the Trump administration actively attempts to stop SNAP distribution:

Each year, worshipers at the synagogue celebrate Mitzvah Day by creating packages filled with food, hygiene products, school supplies, and other essential items.

Approximately 2,500 of these kits are distributed throughout Manhattan, the Bronx, and Brooklyn.

“It’s a time when the entire congregation comes together to make a difference in the world. We have partner organizations with whom we have had a relationship over many, many years, and recipient organizations, and they partner with us in terms of their needs,” Rabbi Amy Ehrlich said. “We do all kinds of things like essential item kits, personal hygiene, dignity kits, warm winter clothing, busy boxes for children who are in treatment, birthday boxes for seniors so they’re now alone on their birthdays.”

This year, Mitzvah Day was even more significant for packing donations due to the rise in food insecurity resulting from the government shutdown and delays in SNAP distributions.

“We’re also in the midst of an emergency food drive responding to food insecurity due to SNAP cuts,” Rabbi Ehrlich added.

Susan Kaufman has been volunteering at Temple Emanu-El for over a decade and says it is imperative that those facing hunger receive the help they need.

“We are also running a food drive for the SNAP recipients, and we’ve collected probably over 40,000 units of food for them,” Kaufman said. “It’s not going to change their lives, but it’s going to make it a little bit easier, maybe for a day or two.”

This comes as the Trump administration directed states late Saturday night to halt efforts to disperse SNAP benefits to those desperately waiting to receive the assistance. In a release, the government said SNAP files for November are unauthorized.

“To the extent States sent full SNAP payment files for November 2025, this was unauthorized. Accordingly, States must immediately undo any steps taken to issue full SNAP benefits for November 2025,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a release. “Please advise the appropriate FNS Regional Office representative of steps taken to correct any actions taken that do not comply with this memorandum.”

The order came as the administration faces lawsuits from the likes of Attorney General Tisch James, demanding that the federal government release the funds amid the ongoing government shutdown.